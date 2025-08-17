Zioness is a multiracial coalition of Jewish activists and allies who are unabashedly progressive and unapologetically Zionist. Our grassroots organization includes more than 30 chapters across the country that fight for the advancement of social, racial, economic gender and environmental justice in America – and refuse to cede social justice spaces to any form of antisemitism. Join the Movement—Sign up to meet our team, get trained and take action alongside other unabashedly progressive, unapologetically Zionist leaders.

SOURCE: https://zioness.org/