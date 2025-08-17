📜 Myth vs. Evidence

The modern Zionist project depends on a foundational myth: that Ashkenazi Jews, who make up the majority of world Jewry and the dominant political bloc in Israel, are the direct descendants of the ancient Israelites who once inhabited Palestine. This myth justifies a claim to land, frames settler colonialism as "return," and portrays the native Palestinians as interlopers. But the myth is precisely that: a story without support in linguistics, genetics, or serious historical scholarship.

Israel is so fucking evil that it has a military unit dedicated to coming up with excuses for the IDF's atrocities. +972 reports that the IDF has a special unit it calls the "Legitimization Cell", because it is tasked with finding justifications to legitimize the assassination of journalists and other war crimes for the purpose of "public relations".