"It isn't the rebels who create the troubles of the world, it's the troubles who create the rebels…

❓Did you know the CEO of Instagram is an Israeli citizen whose family lives on stolen Palestinian land?

The world's top authority on hunger crises earlier today officially declared that Gaza is now in the grip of a Phase 5 famine — its highest designation and, in this case, completely human-engineered.

If you read Common Dreams, the designation by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) — which found that "over half a million people in the Gaza Strip are facing catastrophic conditions characterized by starvation, destitution and death" — will not come as a surprise.

For months, we have been bringing you stories of humanitarian groups sounding the alarm and of human rights organizations desperately demanding that world leaders stop the genocide in Gaza. For that is what is, according to experts, scholars, and — perhaps most importantly — what we have seen with our own eyes and felt with our own hearts.

We betray every moral test if we fail to call out this genocide or stand silently by while U.S. tax dollars, massive shipments of weapons, and unflinching political cover make clear the shamefulness of American complicity.

