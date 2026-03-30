ZIONIST JEWS...YOUR END IS COMING...AMERICAN SOLDIERS...STAND DOWN! STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP FILES...WE ARE CAUSING CHAOS FOR TRUMPAlicia LutzMar 30, 2026314ShareSeemorerocks Trump wants to “take the oil in Iran”...🇺🇸🇮🇷 Trump wants to “take the oil in Iran…Read more2 hours ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Robin WestenraFUCK YOU BITCH…IT’S STRAIGHT TO HELL FOR YOU…NO STOPPING314Share
Hegsbreath, you don't have the cards. As long as Iran holds the Straits they have every one of the cards. You don't even have an exit strategy. You are “in the swamp” and are too egocentric to know that. You think you're in the desert bumblebuffon.