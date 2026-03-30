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Terri Seagull's avatar
Terri Seagull
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Hegsbreath, you don't have the cards. As long as Iran holds the Straits they have every one of the cards. You don't even have an exit strategy. You are “in the swamp” and are too egocentric to know that. You think you're in the desert bumblebuffon.

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