ZIONIST JEWS...THE WORLD IS COMPLETELY OVER THEIR SATANIC DRIVEN BULLSHIT...Alicia LutzApr 11, 2026222Share222Share
But the Shabbat Goyim....
The American electorate handed Donald Trump a mandate in 2024 with the clear expectation of carrying out mass deportations and taking a hard line against illegal immigration. Yet as the dust settles, a significant legislative rug pull appears to be in the works. Voters who demanded restriction are finding their goals undermined by supposed allies like Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who has emerged as a key cog in the machine that seeks to invite the world while involving America in every foreign conflict. Lawler currently serves as a lead co-sponsor of the Dignity Act, a piece of legislation that many critics view as a betrayal of the very people who sent him to Washington.
### The Making of a Shabbos Goy
Lawler represents New York’s 17th Congressional District, a region encompassing Rockland, Putnam, and parts of Westchester and Dutchess Counties. While he markets himself as an effective lawmaker — ranking 8th overall in the House during his first term — his legislative priorities suggest a deeper allegiance to global interests over local constituents. His biography shows a man deeply embedded in the political establishment long before he reached Congress. Born in Suffern, New York, he earned a degree in accounting and finance from Manhattan College, where he was named valedictorian. He served as Executive Director of the New York State Republican Party and worked as a senior advisor to Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino. He even served as a delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention for Donald Trump.
After defeating Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney in 2022, Lawler quickly pivoted from his local roots to become a primary driver of controversial immigration and foreign policy initiatives. He currently holds influential positions as the Vice Chair of Communications for the House Financial Services Committee and the Chair of the Subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa for the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Despite his district having 75,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans, Lawler has navigated this political landscape by cultivating deep ties with specific interest groups rather than adhering to the immigration restrictionist ethos of the average Republican voter.