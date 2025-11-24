Canaanite religion began as a polytheistic system that worshiped numerous gods and goddesses, with key figures including the supreme deity El, the storm and fertility god Baal, and the war goddess Anat.

Practices varied but often involved rituals focused on fertility and the veneration of gods, though some sources describe certain practices like child sacrifice as being condemned in the Hebrew Bible.

Religious life was centered in city temples and open-air cult areas, and practices were influenced by neighboring cultures, such as Mesopotamia and Egypt.

Key deities

El: The creator god, considered the father of the gods, often associated with strength and wisdom.

Baal: A powerful storm and fertility god who became a central figure in the pantheon.

Anat: The goddess of war and hunting, sometimes depicted as Baal’s sister.

Asherah: A mother goddess associated with fertility, also referred to as “Lady of the Sea”.

Dagon: A god associated with grain.

Religious practices

Rituals: Practices included sacrifices, divination, and, in some cases, rituals that are described in the Hebrew Bible as detestable, such as child sacrifice.

Worship: Worship took place in various locations, including city temples, open-air cult areas, and private household shrines.

Household gods: Families often venerated their own household gods, or Elohim.

Influence and relationship with the Israelite religion