Tipping Point Prophecy Update

The Coming Antichrist Kingdom

In this second part of our series, I continue my eye-opening conversation with Pastor Billy Crone about his new book Global Elites & the Antichrist. After discussing Bill Gates in part one, we now examine the other key figures who are contributing to the Antichrist system: George Soros, King Charles, Elon Musk, and Yuval Noah Harari. Pastor Billy details how Soros has destabilized over 120 countries through his financial manipulations, explains King Charles’ surprising global influence as head of the Commonwealth, and reveals the concerning transhumanist agenda promoted by Harari. Throughout our conversation, we emphasize that these elite figures, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are helping to construct the infrastructure the Antichrist will use after the Rapture of the Church…