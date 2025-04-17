ZIONIST JEWS
AUDIO: The Jews are Guilty - Radio address, Nov 16 1941
TRANSCRIPT: https://research.calvin.edu/german-propaganda-archive/goeb1.htm…
5 days ago · 14 likes · 1 comment · Ava Wolfe
On Solving the Jewish Question
Jewry is foreign to all European peoples to the same degree. Its historical and spiritual danger cannot be eliminated through assimilation. Eliminating the dangerous effects of its existence in Europe is possible only through its complete removal…
7 days ago · 31 likes · 6 comments · Ava Wolfe
Goebbels - Our Hitler - 1935
Each year Dr. Joseph Goebbels would give a speech in honor of the Führer’s birthday. (There was no “Our Hitler” speech in 1934) Flood, found on X (@omgitsflood), Rumble, Dlive, FTJMedia and Telegram, has been able to bring the speech to life. I hope you all enjoy this speech honoring one of the greatest men of all time…
5 days ago · 13 likes · 3 comments · Ava Wolfe
Meet the Demons they Worship in Secrecy of the Talmudic, Chabad Jewish Kabbalists
Terribilis est locus iste…
4 days ago · 4 likes · WatchmanForTruth
The Kabballah Zionist Talmudic Chabad Jews That Rule Our World Through Corrupted Fake Politics, Power & and MONEY! $$$$$$ 666
Asmodeus: The Demon King Of The 9 Hells. Lust Incarnate…
4 days ago · 4 likes · WatchmanForTruth
The Coming Antichrist Kingdom
In this second part of our series, I continue my eye-opening conversation with Pastor Billy Crone about his new book Global Elites & the Antichrist. After discussing Bill Gates in part one, we now examine the other key figures who are contributing to the Antichrist system: George Soros, King Charles, Elon Musk, and Yuval Noah Harari. Pastor Billy details how Soros has destabilized over 120 countries through his financial manipulations, explains King Charles’ surprising global influence as head of the Commonwealth, and reveals the concerning transhumanist agenda promoted by Harari. Throughout our conversation, we emphasize that these elite figures, whether knowingly or unknowingly, are helping to construct the infrastructure the Antichrist will use after the Rapture of the Church…
18 hours ago · 173 likes · 33 comments · Jimmy Evans