World War Now

ISRAEL RESUMES GENOCIDE, Turkey ERUPTS, Russia/Ukraine Ceasefires FAIL, JFK Files RELEASED, & MORE! WWN Ep. 112

In this massive episode Conrad & Dmitriy discuss the resumption of hostilities in Gaza as Israel collapses the ceasefire, Syria continuing to be hot as Turkey & Israel continue to advance, Lebanon’s ceasefire also failing due to the zionists, potential Palestinian relocation to Somaliland/Egypt/Syria, & Russia helping al-Sharaa. We also get into the massive protests in Turkey against Erdogan in response to his arrest of Ekrem Imamoglu, his primary electoral candidate, how we saw this coming, what the prophecies say, how Erdogan will fall before Iran is struck by Israel, what foreign actors may support Erdogan’d fall, & more! We also get into the latest on the Ukraine frontlines as Russia enters more regions but Ukraine enters Belgorod, Trump’s now failed energy ceasefire proposal, the EU’s latest plans for a peacekeeping force, the new JFK files & what they tell us, Germany’s new coalition already on the brink, Romania’s rigged elections, Dodik’s new arrest warrant, a new globalist mi…