This is Suwar Ashour, five months old, lying in a hospital cot. Her limbs are skeletal. Her body is failing. Her haunting gaze meets the camera.

President Donald Trump (Making The Illuminati Hand Sign)meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Israelis hold vigils for children killed in Gaza as government expands war-Israelis hold up photos of dead children in Gaza at a demonstration in Tel Aviv, May 7th, 2025.

Tom Zandman, a 36-year-old Jewish Israeli from Jaffa, was once a staunch supporter of Israel’s war in Gaza. But now he says there’s nothing defensible or defensive about it. On a busy street corner during rush hour in Tel Aviv last week, Zandman was one of dozens of Israelis standing on the roadside, all holding photos of children killed in Gaza.

“After October 7th, we were all super high on our sense of self-righteousness,” Zandman told me, holding up a photo of two young girls who were killed. “But as time went on, I realized how historic this was… what we are doing in Gaza will be remembered as one of the worst atrocities of the 21st century.”

