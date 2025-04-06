The Money Masters: Great Reset Exposed - James Patrick— Think the Great Reset has been defeated? It's only just begun, and James Patrick joins Maria Zeee to discuss the mechanisms orchestrated to ensure that following the coming crash, everyone is left with nothing, while the money masters reap all our wealth. But there is a way out, legislative efforts are underway, and we can do something about it.

https://rumble.com/v6rj0w7-the-money-masters-great-reset-exposed-james-patrick.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia

Trump's Tariff's to Change World Economy Forever - Dr. Kirk Elliott—Trump's announcement on 'Liberation Day' of sweeping tariff's will change the world economy forever. How will other countries respond? How will this affect the cost of living for Americans and other countries? Will this lead to a recession? Dr. Kirk Elliott joins Maria Zeee to discuss.https://rumble.com/v6rma2d-trumps-tariffs-to-change-world-economy-forever-dr.-kirk-elliott.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia

Australia is in serious trouble, and neither of the two major party leaders seem to have the best interests of the country at heart. The only way to take Australia back, is to take it through the Senate. Lachlan Lade, Libertarian Candidate for QLD Senate joins Maria Zeee to discuss. https://rumble.com/v6rpl6j-saving-australia-through-the-senate-lachlan-lade.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia