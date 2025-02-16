What Is "The Beef Cattle Transition" and What Does It Have To Do With Your Evil Government? - in this new article, I describe our current situation in very vivid terminology. I also finish the article with the only solutions, which I think can work to pull us out of this mess. Click here to read this brand-new article.

Montana Floats Bill To Ban mRNa Injections - doctor testifies in front of politicians, explaining that "...gene based vaccines or mRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products, that have ever been used in medical history." A pretty far cry from "safe and effective". Contact your local conspiracy theorist before the next psy-op, in order to protect yourself and your family. Click here to watch the short 4-minute clip on X. The COVID shots are part and parcel of the "beef cattle transition", as is described in the first article above. https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1889090641684271272

The Pedophile Propagandist Roots Of Netflix | Greg Reese— What's the Connection Between Netflix, Sigmund Freud and Pedophilia? - I guarantee you that this is worth investigating a little bit, with this brief 4-minute video. Click here to view.

Denis Rancourt Tells the Truth Again - There Was No Novel Virus in Early 2020 - Excess Deaths Were Caused by the Shot and Government/Medical Euthanasia Protocols - click here to investigate the truth of these matters. Again, this is all part of the "beef cattle transition".