What Is "The Beef Cattle Transition" and What Does It Have To Do With Your Evil Government? - in this new article, I describe our current situation in very vivid terminology. I also finish the article with the only solutions, which I think can work to pull us out of this mess. Click here to read this brand-new article.
Montana Floats Bill To Ban mRNa Injections - doctor testifies in front of politicians, explaining that "...gene based vaccines or mRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products, that have ever been used in medical history." A pretty far cry from "safe and effective". Contact your local conspiracy theorist before the next psy-op, in order to protect yourself and your family. Click here to watch the short 4-minute clip on X. The COVID shots are part and parcel of the "beef cattle transition", as is described in the first article above. https://x.com/toobaffled/status/1889090641684271272
The Pedophile Propagandist Roots Of Netflix | Greg Reese— What's the Connection Between Netflix, Sigmund Freud and Pedophilia? - I guarantee you that this is worth investigating a little bit, with this brief 4-minute video. Click here to view.
https://rumble.com/v440n76-the-pedophile-propagandist-roots-of-netflix-greg-reese.html
Read - Propaganda By Edward L. Bernays ► HERE: https://archive.org/details/in.ernet.dli.2015.275553/mode/2up
Watch - Edward Bernays The Father Of Modern Propaganda | Darrin McBreen ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v43zpdr-edward-bernays-the-father-of-modern-propaganda-darrin-mcbreen.html
Watch - The Edward Bernays Conspiracy | David Icke | Ickonic ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v43zf1n-the-edward-bernays-conspiracy-david-icke-ickonic.html
Watch - Edward Bernays And Group Psychology: Manipulating The Masses | Academy Of Ideas ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v43z5zf-edward-bernays-and-group-psychology-manipulating-the-masses-academy-of-idea.html
Watch - Meet Edward Bernays, Master Of Propaganda | The Corbett Report ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v43u77r-meet-edward-bernays-master-of-propaganda-the-corbett-report.html
Watch - The Century Of The Self - Part 1: Happiness Machines ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1v874e-the-century-of-the-self-part-1-happiness-machines.html
Watch - The Century Of The Self - Part 2: The Engineering Of Consent ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1v93we-the-century-of-the-self-part-2-the-engineering-of-consent.html
Watch - The Century Of The Self - Part 3: There Is A Policeman Inside All Our Heads: He Must Be Destroyed ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1vdwki-the-century-of-the-self-part-3-there-is-a-policeman-inside-all-our-heads-he.html
Watch - The Century Of The Self - Part 4: Eight People Sipping Wine In Kettering ► HERE: https://rumble.com/v1veoh8-the-century-of-the-self-part-4-eight-people-sipping-wine-in-kettering.html
Denis Rancourt Tells the Truth Again - There Was No Novel Virus in Early 2020 - Excess Deaths Were Caused by the Shot and Government/Medical Euthanasia Protocols - click here to investigate the truth of these matters. Again, this is all part of the "beef cattle transition".
My favorite parts of Covid:
