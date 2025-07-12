Your Best Plan of Attack This Fall

The group hunting humanity indeed has a plan of attack for this fall. That means the public needs to have an equal and opposing strategy as well. For example, the dark group trying to organize the removal of freedoms worldwide like to attack in the fall of each year. This is their preferred time, as "the fall" is named the fall....because things fall easier when darkness comes to the Northern hemisphere. Although world domination is the goal, the primary targets of this dark group are located in the Northern hemisphere. This attack is about piracy and there's much more to pirate in the Northern Hemisphere than elsewhere.

If you read Barbara Wren's book "Cellular Awakening", you'll discover that the body itself has natural detox cycles that are connected to the cycles of the sun. We call them seasons. Season means see-son or see-sun. Natural changes in the intensity of sunlight change how our bodies operate. In the fall and in the spring, the changes in sunlight intensity trigger natural detox pathways in the body, which means we're more prone to have a stuffed-up nose or feel a little off at these times of year. Sunlight is energy but it's also information for the body. Lots of what we call sickness in the fall and in the spring, is the body simply cleaning itself. This is a self-preservation and self-cleaning cycle that we can't live without.

This predictable sickness wave (in the fall and the spring) is what our human farmers like to take advantage of, as they can easily use the media to reframe this natural cleaning cycle as "viral" disease. The ruling group is famous for taking natural cycles and weaponizing those cycles against the uninformed public. The more toxic a person is, the greater the intensity of the detox cycle in their body.....and the more prone that person is to fall for the "you're sick because of a virus" sales pitch. That sales pitch of course is used to sell the arm dart "weapons of choice" to the confused citizen. With toxicity at its greatest levels in human history (because of the previous arm dart campaign), we can expect the intensity of the natural cleaning/detox cycles to be very powerful as well. This ancient group of black magicians will indeed attack again this fall, so it's important you have a sound strategy to counter their attack.

This fall's attack, by the human farming industrial complex, will be in accordance with their very large human farming manual. In this way, it will be very predictable. There's an entire handbook for human farming, which people really need to come up to speed with.

Jason Christoff