The meek will inherit the earth and the wealth of the wicked is laid up for the righteous.
The NWO will have nothing and they will hate it.
I reckon so many of the people in the world oblivious to all of this!? YES/NO? A world wide poster leaflet campaign needed with link to the WEF BULL$HIT etc!