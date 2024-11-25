Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)'s avatar
Todd Lutz US Army 1SG (RET)
Nov 25

Revelation 3:9 has always intrigued me ..what did that mean, I thought. As time rolls and my Revelational Vision Goggles (RVG's) aquire more focus...perhaps this is what He meant...they will say they are Jews but actually from the synogouge of Satan. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%203%3A9&version=KJV

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture