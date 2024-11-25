Trump Is Here To Do One Thing, And One Thing Only | Stranger Than Fiction https://www.bitchute.com/video/wW4EGnjYBHVH/?list=notifications&randomize=false

World War Reset, Vaccine Death Agenda, Trump, Ari Emanuel & Elon Musk —— Eyes Are Watching——-https://www.bitchute.com/video/oCBNhwDcUONg

ISRAEL FIRST—MIGA—NWO—https://www.bitchute.com/video/jwJaG1VgCCWm

The Satanist Jew - THEY pray for Noahide laws at a Trump Rally—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/aDb4shnvnYak

Speaker: Ivo Sasek. 23rd Nov 2024. "It is therefore urgently necessary to soberly observe the following real deeds of Trump: As shown in the Kla.TV documentary https://www.kla.tv/30534: Gaza War: Hidden Warmongers Revealed!] the Lubavitch members are longing for the great Armageddon, the worst war of all time. And the kind of people who have been trying for decades to conjure up the new Messiah who will bring about this Armageddon – it is precisely this highly influential movement that now believes it sees its second non-Jewish Messiah in Trump.

The first non-Jewish Messiah was, as is generally known, Cyrus, who rebuilt the temple after the deportation to Babylon. However, this suggests that under Trump, the third temple in Jerusalem should now be built on the Temple Mount. Trump’s son-in-law belongs to the Lubavitch movement."

Let us now watch Trump’s deeds like eagles and no longer look away. If you connect all these dots just mentioned, then there is a justified fear that even if Trump will end the Russia-Ukraine war as soon as possible, it is only because he is destined to complete the third world war out of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The High-Grade Satanist, High-Grade Freemason and, above all, war general Albert Pike already ordered in a letter well over 100 years ago what this 3rd World War would look like. As you know, his first two decreed world wars and their objectives were fulfilled in every detail.

During the First World War, the tsarist empire was to be abolished, and communism was established. The fruit of the Second World War was to be the state of Israel and the beginning of the dissolution of all nation-states and values.

According to war general and high-grade Satanist Albert Pike, World War 3 is supposed to spread via the Jewish-Muslim conflict in the Middle East until it becomes Armageddon all over the world. A cataclysm, a worldwide war catastrophe on an unprecedented scale is supposed to be the result.

The intended result is that no single religion, no philosophy, no nationality, and no morality should exist anymore, right up to the establishment of the one pure doctrine of Lucifer, as they write. We have reported on this sufficiently. In the broadcast text of this program, you will also find the letters from General and high-grade Satanist Albert Pike to the Illuminati leader Mazzini."—https://static-3.bitchute.com/live/cover_images/KaXyy87SWtst/X1N7d8kpLUHd_320x180.jpg Source: www.kla.tv/31149

Netanyahu is the cause of world misery of war, and it would be very damaging to the USA—if The USA INC Wasn’t the #1 Terrorist Corporation.—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fvv9qOq6AIzU/?list=notifications&randomize=false

The Israel Effect = The Lucifer Effect—https://www.bitchute.com/video/J6fIyFFcvoMd

Another Masterclass By Norman Finkelstein - Antisemitism Is RIDICULOUS!!!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/D9IE66yjtpHf