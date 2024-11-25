mijnnaamisrepelsteeltje

Shadow Works

Manchester, UK “WHERE AM I GOING?” Reports Police were forcing young British men & women out of certain areas in favor of other demographics within the City. This is as other clips are emerging of Police denying entry & arresting citizens merely trying to access a shopping center. Britain is NOT ok—https://www.bitchute.com/video/nPwT6XAXbyRp/?list=notifications&randomize=false

***************My Buddy, Pigs Under Pressure! Good Shit—-POLICE STATE**************** State Trooper Got Owned By Educated Man • I Don’t Answer Questions

This Man Punks Cops For Funz in Arizona • Cops Owned on YouTube with words Subscribe to “pigs under pressure” here: