Dear Pastor Mike

No time for letters. I pray this reaches you ASAP...Dead People are floating in Hurricane Helene waters that have devastated the entire area completely.

People are trapped there and the USA INC Corporation who inflicted that storm through HAARP wants that land because of its Lithium Resources. The People would not leave when they tried to buy them out, so now they are just taking it by devastating the land and killing the People.

I am currently checking out all roads leading to Asheville. I am bringing as many supplies as my car can accomodate.

It's only a matter of time before they come for all of us. We need all hands on deck NOW. Please take down my information. Children that survived the devastation of the storm are being picked by illegals dropped off there 2 days before they unleashed that storm and they are being sexually molested and devastated beyond already losing their parents and surviving that storm.



The defacto wants those People in Asheville to die. They have been told government help is NOT coming. FEMA is broken they were told, as the illegals have been given all of our resources, and our military has been purposely sent to fight NWO Wars to further drain our nation's economy and protection.

Please Pastor Mike. You have to help. Below please find my personal information along with the ONLY organization that you need to have your congregation go online and DONATE as much as they can to get help to our People in Asheville NC and surrounding states and cities.

If you truly are a man of God, this is the time to SHINE for His Glory. Please Help!!!

Hosea 4:6

My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also will reject you from being My priest. Since you have forgotten the law of your God, I also will forget your children.

Operation Airdrop Inc

‪(940) 268-3553‬

contact@operation-airdrop.com

EIN number: 82-2886264

PO Box 1271

Bedford TX 76095

https://www.operation-airdrop.com/

https://operation-airdrop.us5.list-manage.com/subscribe/post

https://alicialutzrolow.substack.com/p/operation_airdropcom-america-please



Alicia Lutz-Rolow

Heir of the Creator of All Things

All Rights Reserved. Real-Woman, Living Soul

Without Prejudice, Without Recourse

(949) 322-1999

theplanetruth2@gmail.com

“A Nation can survive its fools….but it cannot survive

treason from within" -- Cicero

