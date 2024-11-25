A world-renowned scientist and leading immunology expert has raised the alarm with an explosive warning to the public that everyone who has been vaccinated with Covid mRNA shots “will die within 3 to 5 years, even if they have had only one injection.” Professor Dr. Dolores Cahill.(Thoughts ?) https://communities.win/c/GreatAwakening/p/17t1as3aH0/a-worldrenowned-scientist-and-le/c

https://www.bitchute.com/video/p8te4CuxQDva/?list=notifications&randomize=false

An explosive and revealing video about the W.H.O. and the U.N. together with the challenge that will stop the mainstream media dead in its tracks. Please watch and share with everyone you know and, especially, everyone you don't know. For more shocking truths visit

https://vernoncoleman.org

Source: Vernon Coleman https://www.bitchute.com/video/KKmfRS3Eir9G/