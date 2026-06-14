YEAP IT'S OFFICIAL...TRUMP IS STILL A PEDOPHILE WAR MONGERING MURDERING CHUMP...
STAY ON THOSE FILES
An unarmed Trident II D5 Life Extension missile launches from an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine off the coast of Florida. (FILE)
Trends in the News
Trump throws in nuclear threat when announcing possible peace deal with Iran
President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Saturday th…
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3 days ago · 14 likes · Trends in the News
The Blue Report
BREAKING: Pete Hegseth has REMOVED the portrait of the first Black 4-star general, Chappie James, a war hero who flew 179 missions for our country!
In a shocking and disrespectful move, Secretary of War Crimes Pete Hegseth had the portrait of General Daniel “Chappie” James Jr. removed from the Air Force Art Gallery and left the space empty…
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3 days ago · 40 likes · 20 comments · The Blue Report
You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy
Traitor Trump's Worthless Name Removed from the Kennedy Center
It was badass to hear about another Trump loss today. May it be one of many to come…
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3 days ago · 58 likes · 22 comments · The Mouthy Renegade Writer
Debarelli’s Substack
Wake up Australia, You Are At War!
Wake up, Australia, you’re at war…
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3 days ago · 35 likes · 26 comments · Debarelli
Omid’s Substack
The Sham of “Peace”: How the Latest US-Iran “Agreement” Betrays Iran Once Again
The treaties of Golestan and Turkmenchai ceded hundreds of thousands of acres of land to Russia…
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3 days ago · 9 likes · Omid Souresrafil MBBS PhD FHRS
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Missing German Woman Appears In The Epstein Files
This content is information the American ruling elite do NOT want you to have access to. If you appreciate work like this, and want more of it, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.I’m running a special for $40/year or $5/month…
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3 days ago · 175 likes · 23 comments · Books Behind Borders
As is Spielberg!!!🤢🤮🤢👹🐍