Minutes Of Horror compiles a series of strange and unsettling internet clips that blend real-world oddities with conspiracy-tinged analysis: concerning radiation levels detected inside Niagara Falls homes rising from industrial gravel fill under floors and roads; suspicious Indeed job postings for “Surveillance Role Players” and simulation specialists requiring security clearances and involving DoD-style role-play that evoke crisis actors or gangstalking; a 1973 Super Friends cartoon episode about a supercomputer that automates all human labor (eerily echoing modern AI predictions of optional work and universal high income); a Costa Mesa mayor admitting near-unanimous public opposition to Flock cameras yet still voting to keep them; school apps collecting children’s permanent biometric face data for third-party sharing; and a Campbell’s Soup PR rebrand after an executive’s comments on ingredients. The host frames these as haunting evidence of surveillance, predictive programming, and systems working against the public