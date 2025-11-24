YEAH OKAY ALL YOU BELIEVERS IN THE SYSTEM THAT HATES YOU...KEEP TAKING YOUR POOR KIDS & OFFERING THEM UP TO BAAHL!THAT'S WHAT YOU ARE DOING WHEN YOU ARE TAKING THEM IN FOR DEATH JABS...Alicia LutzNov 24, 202545ShareFOCAL POINTS (Courageous Discourse)BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 “Vaccines” Linked to Multiple Sclerosis, Lupus, Type 1 Diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Graves’ Disease, and Hashimoto’s ThyroiditisBy Nicolas Hulscher, MPH…Read more9 hours ago · 138 likes · 26 comments · Nicolas Hulscher, MPHCDC Says Vaccines May Cause Autism + Higher Rates of Autism in Military Kids + Mothers 2B‘Pfizer Took My Life Away’Vaccines May Cause Autism, Google Censorship & What Is MAHAHelp or Harm: Best Foods For KidsDuty To Disobey - Official Trailer45Share