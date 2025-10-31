YES, GET UP, Veterans, Active Duty, Reservists! YOUR MISSION IS NOT OVER!

Posse comitatus refers to the traditional authority of a county sheriff to summon able-bodied individuals, typically males over a certain age, to assist in maintaining public order or to apprehend a criminal. Historically, this concept allowed sheriffs to call upon local citizens to help suppress civil unrest or pursue fugitives. The term is also associated with the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, which restricts the federal government’s ability to use military forces for domestic law enforcement, except as permitted by the Constitution or Congress.

The Military State’s Quiet Uprising