Vejon COVID-19 Review

VAX SPIKE Protein Lingers in Brain Arteries for MONTHS?

It’s April 2025, and I’m saying this now—because in the years to come, this topic will be a major focus of global medical conferences. I’m referring to an alarming pattern that’s beginning to emerge: an increase in hemorrhagic strokes, or brain bleeds, in the wake of mRNA vaccination and ongoing SARS-CoV-2 infections…