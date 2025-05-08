Donald Trump Flights on Jeffrey Epstein's 'Lolita Express'—What We Know…Published Jan 02, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST

There is speculation that former President Donald Trump could be among the high-profile names included in the unsealed court documents related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, as the former president sometimes used the child sex offender's private jet.

Trump and Epstein were associates for years in the 1980s and 1990s. In a 2002 interview with New York Magazine, Trump said: "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy.

"He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life," Trump added. THOSE ARE HIS OWN WORDS PEOPLE!

SOURCE: https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-flights-jeffrey-epstein-jet-lolita-express-1857109

“MY BIG QUESTION IS…WHY IN THE HELL WOULD YOU WISH GHISLAINE MAXWELL..JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S WHORE & CONVICTED CHILD TRAFFICKER…WELL?” “COULD IT BE THAT HE TOO IS A CHILD RAPIST? 2+2=4 PEOPLE”!!

WTFU AMERICA…ESPECIALLY ALL YOU TRUMPSTERS OUT THERE LIVING IN MASSIVE DENIAL…YOU’RE KILLING THE REST OF US!

"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons—Donald Trump during "Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Justin's Bar Grand Opening—NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 30: (L-R) Donald Trump, Sean Combs and Clive Davis attend Justin's Bar Grand Opening on September 30, 1997 in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"Art for Life" Gala Honoring Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Hosted by Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons—Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Melania Trump, Venus Williams, Donald Trump, Serena Williams and Star Jones (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)