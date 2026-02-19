WTF SATAN OWNED MFER NETANYAHU?
KEEP IT UP ASSHOLE...YOU ARE UNITING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!
US commentator Tucker Carlson was detained and questioned by Israeli security at Ben Gurion Airport following an interview with the US ambassador to Israel — a claim Israeli authorities and US officials denied. Carlson: I was Detained
Key Developments
Tucker Carlson said Israeli security seized passports and interrogated his team after an interview in Israel.
Israeli authorities and the US ambassador denied any detention, calling it a routine airport procedure.
The questioning reportedly focused on Carlson’s interview with the US ambassador.
Carlson remained inside the airport during his visit and left the country shortly afterward.
The incident triggered debate in US political circles about Israel’s relations and media treatment