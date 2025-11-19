The fall of Rome took more than ten centuries, while the fall of the USA is happening a bit more quickly. What are the parallels between ancient Rome and today’s America? Below are just a few similarities. Historian Jeremy Slate joins me to discuss the dire days ahead for the United States of America.

Currency debasement

A rapidly deflating treasury

A move away from silver and gold as money

A move toward funding endless wars with endless debt

https://rumble.com/v71xj5a-the-course-of-empire-jeremy-slate.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp