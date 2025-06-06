The chilling history of the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna, Florida—a reform school that became synonymous with abuse, neglect, and tragedy. From its establishment in 1900 until its closure in 2011, Dozier's dark legacy includes brutal beatings, forced labor, and mysterious deaths. Learn about the notorious "White House," where many boys faced severe punishment, and the tragic 1914 fire that claimed lives.

Discover the racial disparities in treatment and the role of the Marianna community in perpetuating these horrors. Explore the shocking findings of unmarked graves and the investigations that led to the school's closure. This video sheds light on the systemic failures that allowed such abuses to persist for over a century, underscoring the importance of oversight, transparency, and accountability in institutions meant to protect vulnerable populations.