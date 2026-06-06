Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis (redpilloftruth.com)'s avatar
Dennis (redpilloftruth.com)
2d

WTF is happening with substack is similar to WTF on Earth is Happening (https://www.whatonearthishappening.wtf/) ...... lots of shenanigans!

Reply
Share
Tracy Treloar's avatar
Tracy Treloar
2d

I've noticed Substack is very glichy recently,I've been told I can't reply to certain stacks and then in a couple of minutes it goes through,if I post an article it saves it as a draft,I have to close the app. and then post it from drafts.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture