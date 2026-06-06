ALERT: Substack Shadow-Banning Deployed - SHARE With Other Authors
Substack is now hiding comments made. We’re starting to notice this at the bottom of comments on many Stacks, “replies hidden…
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2 days ago · 22 likes · 25 comments · Freedom Fox
WTF is happening with substack is similar to WTF on Earth is Happening (https://www.whatonearthishappening.wtf/) ...... lots of shenanigans!
I've noticed Substack is very glichy recently,I've been told I can't reply to certain stacks and then in a couple of minutes it goes through,if I post an article it saves it as a draft,I have to close the app. and then post it from drafts.