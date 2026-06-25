WTF HAPPENED TO AMERICA? IT SURE AS HELL ISN'T WHERE WE LIVE ANYMORE...ONE OF THE LAST 'ARMED' NATION IN THE WORLD...WHY THE DEBATES?
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Tracy Treloar
Noahide Laws (The Hidden Agenda) - Are Christians being deceived & much more w/Steve & Jana BenNun - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=01RAAUWeKbw&list=LL&index=2&t=37s&pp=iAQBsAgC
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5 days ago · 2 likes · 2 comments · Tracy Treloar
The Vigilant Fox
EXCLUSIVE: Secret Leak Suggests Elites Are Planning a New War | Daily Pulse
While many are celebrating peace, perhaps they’ve forgotten what the Strait of Hormuz being closed for that long actually does…
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5 days ago · 5 likes · The Vigilant Fox
Dean Blundell
ICE, A Severely Burned Girl, a $324,000 Doctor Trump Pays To Look Away, and a Body Count They Don’t Want You to See
There is a photograph circulating that the Department of Homeland Security would very much prefer you never see…
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2 days ago · 508 likes · 37 comments · Dean Blundell