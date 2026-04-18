The Ruling Group Has Literally Written Down What They Plan for The Upcoming Years - And Their Plans Are Easy to Sidestep - click here to read a brand-new article, which can help people understand what’s being planned for the rest of 2026 and what to do about it.

Famous Prepper Marjory Wildcraft Explains the Best Way to Get Seeds to Your House in Order to Prep More Effectively for 2026 - click here to watch and listen.

UK Government Marks Their Own Homework and Declares That Their COVID Policies Were a Smashing Success Despite Also Pledging to Hide All the Deaths and Injuries the COVID Jabs Caused - click here. It only makes sense if you don’t think about it.