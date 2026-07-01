WRONG THINK MY ASS....STAY ON THOSE BABY RAPING FILESAMERICA...IF WE KEEP COMPLYING WITH ALL THIS SATANIC TREASONOUS BULLSHIT...WE ARE GOING TO HAVE HELL TO PAY VERY VERY SOON!Alicia LutzJul 01, 2026413ShareFMR CIA LARRY JOHNSON: Something Big Just Changed in Iran…Netanyahu Can’t Hide It Anymore!Tee Ashby Israel Poised To WIN BIG In National Defense Authorization ActReps. Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie tried to pass an amendment that would stop the integration of the Israeli military with the U.S. military… Listen nowa day ago · 73 likes · 19 comments · Tee AshbySeemorerocks Wrong thinkRead morea day ago · 8 likes · 2 comments · Robin WestenraTargetedUN Commission Finds Israel Deliberately Targeting Palestinian Children: Evidence of Genocide, War Crimes, and Crimes Against HumanityThe Essence of Childhood Has Been Destroyed…Read more13 hours ago · 9 likes · 2 comments · Targeted Community413Share
what a perv you are focusing on the idea of raping babies ! You are not a psycho perve ?