God bless those who believe when the world turns cold,

When truth feels costly and courage feels bold.

When voices grow quiet and shadows grow long,

You still stand firm, you still carry on.

God bless those who see beyond the noise,

Who don’t chase comfort, who don’t fear poise.

Who know that a mission is more than a name,

It’s fire in the spirit, it’s truth without shame.

To those who stepped forward when others stood still,

Who gave not from excess, but gave from will,

Who chose to support when it wasn’t the trend,

Who understood purpose is something you defend.

You are the heartbeat behind every word,

The strength in the silence, the voice that is heard.

Not just supporters, but part of the call,

Standing with faith when it mattered most of all.

God sees the quiet, the unseen deed,

The hand that gives, the soul that leads.

No act is forgotten, no kindness misplaced,

Every sacrifice held, every offering embraced.