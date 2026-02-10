Dylan Farrow, Victim of Incestuous Pedophilia…As Woody Allen got a Lifetime Achievement Award.

In this phone recording, Woody Allen is accused by his then wife Mia Farrow of raping their baby daughter. Allen went on to marry his adoptive daughter Soon-Yi. Partial transcript of Mia Farrow telling Woody Allen of the impact of his raping their children. This was featured in a 2021 HBO documentary.

Thank you Nicholas Kristof for printing Dylan Farrow’s letter in the New York Times, Feb. 1, 2014 “An Open Letter From Dylan Farrow” in response to The Golden Globe’s giving a lifetime achievement award to Woody Allen. It is my opinion that Woody Allen is an incestuous pedophile and I believe Dylan Farrow. In general, I am opposed to psychological commentary on stories in the news because one doesn't know the story behind the story. I am certainly opposed to false accusations and often defend people when they are the subject of witch hunts.

SOURCE: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/the-theater-of-the-brain/201402/dylan-farrow-victim-of-incestuous-pedophilia

This too is a serious problem. But in this case I make an exception. Of course I can’t draw this conclusion with absolute certainty because that is not possible. I wasn’t there. But I do conclude that sexual molestation did happen.

This had already been my conclusion prior to reading Dylan Farrow’s letter, on the basis of his marriage to Soon-Yi.