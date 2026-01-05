January 2026. You’re in Caracas. It’s just after midnight on a cold night, and the entire block has gone black. It’s quiet, almost too quiet. The TV has gone black and silent, the rattling from the heater is gone, and even the buzz from the overhead lights is gone. It’s so quiet you could hear a pin drop.

But you’re not focused on that, no, you’re just trying your best to keep warm through the night, with hopes the power comes back on before morning. You find yourself dozing off to sleep under a mountain of blankets when the entire building begins to vibrate and shake with the sound of thunder booming through the air. You look at the window, there must be a bad storm, but the ground is dry.

Instead, you see the entire sky light up with what almost looks like a shooting star. It’s getting closer, and closer, and closer, until you hear a loud explosion in the city, you look away for just a second, and then everything goes black.

As it turns out, it wasn’t a storm, or a shooting star, it was an air strike. A bomb the U.S. military hand delivered straight to you.

But why you? You aren’t a soldier. You don’t have any political opinions. You were a person who loved their mother’s smile and the wag of the neighbor’s dog. You died because of a “no” whispered in a room in Qatar four months earlier.