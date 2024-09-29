******Donald Trump - A Convert to Judaism in 2017******

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKcXGGHQSycI/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5EIWzPBWDLcI/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://rumble.com/v5gn2e5-fuentes-finally-gives-up-on-trump.html

******Exposing The Puppet And The Cheerleaders To Make Israel Great Again********

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kbnSmJ2fTGEp

https://www.bitchute.com/video/CtVs8SXiSe2L/?list=notifications&randomize=false

In this interview with David Elias Goldberg, a person named "Isabel" claims she was fired from working in the White House because she was going to go public and reveal that Donald Trump became a converted Jew in 2017.

This video is very difficult to find these days, and David Goldberg died under suspicious circumstances after this interview.

Source: HealthImpactNews. Zionism and Child Sex Trafficking are the Biggest Dangers to Americans Heading into the 2024 Elections https://healthimpactnews.com/2024/zionism-and-child-sex-trafficking-are-the-biggest-dangers-to-americans-heading-into-the-2024-elections/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rKcXGGHQSycI