WITH THE RAMPANT UNCONSTITUTIONAL BULLSHIT GOING ON WITH THIS PEDOPHILE...WHY ARE WE STILL IN DISCUSSION MODE...I DON'T UNDERSTAND...STAY ON THE FILES WITH THE NAMES OF THE CHILD RAPING HE COMMITTED Alicia LutzJul 10, 202623ShareThe friendly Viking it was all lies...Wake up… Listen now2 days ago · 14 likes · 5 comments · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏNordexiumRed lineWe are approaching a red line where diplomacy will no longer be about words, but about weapons. If we continue down this path, our leaders will destroy Europe and Western society…Read more2 days ago · 2 likes · @Nordexium by the Officer23Share