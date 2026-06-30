WILL THERE EVER COME A TIME WHEN WE STAND THE FUK UP & STOP ALL THIS DEMONIC BULLSHIT?
On June 23, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel released one of the most devastating reports ever produced by a UN investigative body on the Israeli genocide in Gaza. Its title is almost unbearable to read: The Essence of Childhood Has Been Destroyed. Behind the title lies an accusation of extraordinary gravity.
The Commission concludes that Israeli authorities and security forces have deliberately targeted Palestinian children and that these actions amount to genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes in the Gaza Strip, alongside war crimes in the occupied West Bank.
SOURCE: https://www.laprogressive.com/foreign-policy/international-legal-order-on-trial?utm_source=LA+Progressive+NEW&utm_campaign=dcd8b0ea6b-LAP+News+-+20+April+17+PC_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_61288e16ef-dcd8b0ea6b-1256601765&mc_cid=dcd8b0ea6b&mc_eid=761167008b