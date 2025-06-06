As Israel escalates its genocidal assault on Palestinians, most media outlets are rolling back their coverage. Israel has weaponized humanitarian aid itself, turning food delivery into "death traps" through the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—a cutout with ties to Israeli and U.S. intelligence that just appointed a pro-Israel evangelical leader as their new chief, someone who has dismissed reports of mass killings near aid sites as "fictional massacres."

While the Washington Post and other corporate media outlets rush to issue corrections based on Israeli denials, we stand by rigorous journalism that doesn't bend to pressure from those committing war crimes.

As "ceasefire" negotiations continue, we are consistently breaking the news before mainstream outlets. Just last week, we had an exclusive report of a new proposal for a Gaza ceasefire that included a 60-day initial truce, a "redeployment" of some Israeli occupation forces, and an exchange of captives, including ten living Israelis held in Gaza. It also required the "immediate" delivery of humanitarian aid, including by the United Nations and the Red Crescent. Drop Site published a copy of the document, labeled a "term sheet" by Steve Witkoff. People in power are reading Drop Site to stay informed.

Last month, President Trump announced a halt to U.S. bombing of Yemen, citing a Houthi offer that Drop Site first reported. Multiple sources inside the administration tell us our reporting circulates throughout the White House.

The Gaza Health Ministry recently released comprehensive figures: 16,503 children confirmed killed by Israeli forces. These are only the confirmed deaths, as the world views images of Israel actively burning children alive while the U.S. remains complicit.