THE IRS IS A “PRIVATE FOR PROFIT” “FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED” CORPORATION. IT IS A CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED CONSTRUCT ARM OF THE FEDERAL RESERVE… WHICH IS ALSO A CONSTITUTIONALLY PROHIBITED “PRIVATE FOR PROFIT” “FOREIGN OWNED & CONTROLLED” CORPORATION CONSTRUCT. NEITHER IS PART OF THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT.

Most Americans are deathly afraid of the IRS and believe that if you were to stop filing IRS tax returns you would go to tax prison and the IRS would seize your paycheck, bank account, and your property.

In this presentation, you will see the MISPLACED reputation of invincibility of the IRS is not what it seems and was achieved through F.E.A.R (False Evidence Appearing Real), that the corrupt major media has drummed up in the American people’s minds for decades.

Peymon, President of Freedom Law School, will show you how the major media tricked you into believing that the IRS is strong, and you are weak. You are far stronger and the IRS far weaker, when you stop filing 1040 income tax confession forms. You will see how the IRS is only a Wizard of OZ.

https://rumble.com/v5cq8lf-why-you-dont-need-to-fear-the-irs-debunking-the-irs-myth-of-power-full.html?e9s=rel_v2_pr