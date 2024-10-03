Much is being made in the mainstream media right now about the dreaded 87,000 new IRS agents that Congress recently authorized. But what is the trajectory of the IRS, and will all the IRS agents and all the IRS men, be able to put Humpty Dumpty back together again?

In this presentation, Peymon will show you the hard data from the IRS itself to show how the IRS is beyond recovery.

Peymon, founder of Freedom Law School in 1996, grew up in totalitarian Iran. In 1977, at age 14, Peymon moved to the land of the free and the home of the brave. He found out Americans are not nearly so free and brave as he thought! Peymon has taught thousands of Americans what the laws actually say, not what the IRS or income tax preparers say the laws say!

Peymon and Freedom Law School have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery and slavery. You can also LIVE FREE NOW by taking the Seven Steps to income tax freedom on the home page of our website, FreedomLawSchool.org.

SOURCE: https://rumble.com/v5h28kd-why-your-employer-should-not-send-the-irs-and-you-a-w-2-form-about-how-much.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=FreedomLawSchool