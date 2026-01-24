Why Senior Citizens Are America's Last Hope...& THAT EXCLUDES MAGA DUMBASSES THAT ARE GOING TO BE THEATH OF US ALL IF THEY DON'T WTFU!
The only people in this nation that can stop the Billionaire's 'Technocratic Police State' without being labeled terrorists are our elderly patriots.
Thinking about nonstop:
“I’m fully awake. My red pill moment was after 9/11 realizing our own government attacked us. But besides speaking up, I feel like the Technocratic State is taking control faster than anything I can do. I support organizing…
But once we organize and have a room full of like-minded patriots, then what?”
I told him the truth. The only thing we can do right now is wait and prepare.