Thinking about nonstop:

“I’m fully awake. My red pill moment was after 9/11 realizing our own government attacked us. But besides speaking up, I feel like the Technocratic State is taking control faster than anything I can do. I support organizing…

But once we organize and have a room full of like-minded patriots, then what?”

I told him the truth. The only thing we can do right now is wait and prepare.