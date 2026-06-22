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Paul Haeder's avatar
Paul Haeder
3h

Why are 319 billionaires of the Jewish persuasion still alive?

Those are the leaders of the Nazi cult.

https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/oh-no-the-end-of-the-world-judaismzionism?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319

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