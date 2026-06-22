WHY IS HE STILL WALKING AROUND WHEN HE'S MURDERED MILLIONS? WHY ARE THEY ALL STILL WALKING AROUND STILL CAUSING DEATH & DESTRUCTION?
STAY ON THE FILES...
Seemorerocks
Israel: “It’s Only A Matter of Time UNTIL WE’RE FORCED TO LEAVE LEBANON” | Resistance STRIKES HARD
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3 hours ago · 4 likes · Robin Westenra
Dingo Dave
The hidden cost of the US military: The real budget is far larger than reported
Thanks to Breakthrough News for this information!! Go subscribe to them to get the REAL news…
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an hour ago · 12 likes · 3 comments · Dingo Dave TH
Seemorerocks
Dmitri Medvedev: "It’s time to openly declare that there are no more rules regarding neo-Nazi Kiev and there can’t be any."
This is alarming and I do not think Hal Turner’s take is altogether wrong…
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3 hours ago · 7 likes · Robin Westenra
Seemorerocks
Trump Threatens Iran Delegation in Switzerland “If you don’t make a deal . . . you won’t even make it back to your fucking Country!”
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3 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra
Dissent in Bloom
Dismantling Olmstead: The DOJ's Use of Project 2025 to Institutionalize Disabled Americans
For most of the 20th century, mass institutionalization of disabled people was the default in America. If you had a physical, psychological, or intellectual disability, the state could — and often would — lock you in large, crowded asylums or state schools for the entirety of your life…
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4 hours ago · 133 likes · 14 comments · Dissent in Bloom 🌻
Why are 319 billionaires of the Jewish persuasion still alive?
Those are the leaders of the Nazi cult.
https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/oh-no-the-end-of-the-world-judaismzionism?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5i319