Fourth Amendment:

Protection against unreasonable searches and seizures: The core idea is that the government cannot search or seize a person, their home, or their belongings without a valid reason.

Warrant requirement: Law enforcement generally needs a warrant to conduct a search or make a seizure.

Probable cause: To obtain a warrant, law enforcement must show a judge "probable cause," which means they have a reasonable belief that a crime has been committed or that evidence of a crime exists in a particular place.

Specificity: A warrant must specifically describe the place to be searched and the people or things to be seized, preventing broad or "general" warrants.

