My information on the device that blocks your phone from listening to you is coming in the next email. I’m just experimenting with mine now, for a couple more days, to give people a proper review.

This Is Why I’m Going More Private - Due To What I Believe Is Coming in the Next 2-5 Months - there are no surprises and all attacks are signaled long before they arrive, for anyone who can read the tea leaves. Here’s what I see coming. I also explain my strategy, in regards to going more private. Click here to read this brand-new article.

I Speak Again Tomorrow at Canada’s National Citizen’s Inquiry About Canadian Schools Being Used as Covert Social Conditioning Centers - although I’ll be polite during tomorrow’s testimony to the panel of investigators, I will indeed give a very hard-hitting factual review of the extreme danger all children face, if their parents decide to send them to government school. Click here to register to see this talk tomorrow LIVE in Brandon Manitoba or to watch virtually as well, at 9:00 AM CST.

Do You Know What Your Government Is Doing with the Money They Take from You? The Finders Cult - have you ever heard of “The Finders Cult”? If you like stories about government corruption, this short report is definitely a must watch. Click here to watch and listen. Protect the children.

In Canada If You Don’t Do Drugs and Have A Job The Government Will Take Your Money and Hand It Over to People Who Do Drugs and Don’t Have a Job - let’s see how this strategy and the policy of making all drugs legal in British Columbia is going, as BC tax payers completely fund this “race to the bottom“ operation. Click here to watch.