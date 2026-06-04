Jail is too good for them, even if they were stripped of all their influence ability, what they have done to the world's population through their centuries of manipulation is a crime against all of humanity! They are the trash that needs to be burned or they will just rise up and do it all again! Why do you think they scrub the internet and government files to 'hide or disguise' all they are doing and have done!
TIR 8-4-2026
https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-04-08-evening-794eb4/
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Jail is too good for them, even if they were stripped of all their influence ability, what they have done to the world's population through their centuries of manipulation is a crime against all of humanity! They are the trash that needs to be burned or they will just rise up and do it all again! Why do you think they scrub the internet and government files to 'hide or disguise' all they are doing and have done!
TIR 8-4-2026
https://koernkearchive.org/episode/2026-04-08-evening-794eb4/