In this first part of our exclusive 2022 interview, Ally Carter bravely shares her harrowing story of being trafficked for the first time. She describes the terrifying reality of being lured into the dark world of sex trafficking, shedding light on the manipulation, fear, and betrayal she faced. Ally’s journey from victim to survivor is a testament to her strength and resilience, as she aims to expose the horrifying truth behind the trafficking networks. Join us as Ally courageously speaks out to raise awareness and bring justice to survivors everywhere.