The North Star with Shaun King
🚨 Palestinian bodies returned to Gaza with organs "expertly removed as they are with organ transplants."
a day ago · 45 likes · 4 comments · Shaun King
Palestine Will Be Free
Hamas publishes extensive list of Israeli violations a month into ‘ceasefire’ as Gaza continues to suffer
It has been a month since Trump announced a “ceasefire” in Gaza and subsequently posed for photos with his spineless Arab vassals in Sharm El Sheikh, standing before bold white text that read “PEACE 2025.” In the days since the Truth Social announcement and the photo op, Palestinians in Gaza have seen anything but peace…
2 hours ago · 63 likes · 12 comments · Palestine Will Be Free