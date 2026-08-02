WHY ARE WE STILL DEBATING THIS MURDERING MFER INNSTEAD OF HANGING HIS ASS?
COVID covhoax - fauci-ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏ
RadioFarSide’s Teletype
Tony Mengele Takes the Fifth
Anthony Fauci’s presidential pardon does not generally protect him from civil liability. Biden’s warrant granted Fauci a “full and unconditional pardon” for any federal offences he may have committed between 1 January 2014 and 19 January 2025, provided they arose from his work as NIAID director, coronavirus-task-force member, COVID-response-team member…
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10 hours ago · 14 likes · 5 comments · Radio Far Side
AdamColeman’s Newsletter
The COVID Lie Machine Had Owners, and They Are Still Collecting
Measles is back. The United States has already logged more cases this year than in any year in the last 35 years. Canada lost its official measles elimination status last year, a status this country had held since 2000. A disease beaten through decades of unglamorous public health work is spreading again through unvaccinated children. This is not bad lu…
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a day ago · 11 likes · 8 comments · Adam Coleman