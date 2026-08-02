AdamColeman’s Newsletter

The COVID Lie Machine Had Owners, and They Are Still Collecting

Measles is back. The United States has already logged more cases this year than in any year in the last 35 years. Canada lost its official measles elimination status last year, a status this country had held since 2000. A disease beaten through decades of unglamorous public health work is spreading again through unvaccinated children. This is not bad lu…