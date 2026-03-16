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WHY ARE WE LETTING THIS GO & ON & ON PEOPLE???
Alicia Lutz
Mar 16, 2026
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The Jurist
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https://lbbork.substack.com/p/they-dont-care
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https://lbbork.substack.com/p/they-dont-care