Why Are Many US Presidents and Celebrities Related to The UK Royals? - in an attempt to explain the same issue in a different way, I take a look at the gene lines of many of our politicians and Hollywood celebrities, which often lead back to the UK Royal family. Click here to watch some videos and read this new article.

Myself and Dr. Rachel Maurice Have A Chat About How Blue Light Was Making Me Fat - if you're having a hard time getting the belly flat down and tucking in your pants properly, this would be a good conversation to listen to. Click here to listen.

Brand-New Interview on The Power Couple Podcast - this interview had so much valuable information on mind control within it, it was split into two parts. Both parts are now released and can be listened to by clicking here.

Were You Aware of The Border Arrest Quota Put Out by The US Government? There's a US border arrest quota now, issued by the current US government, which may indicate that a few travelers and holiday goers will need to be arrested...or so it appears. This is why I changed my tickets recently, to bypass all US layover destinations. Click here to explore this issue and much more.