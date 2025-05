THEY PURPOSELY flooded Roswell, New Mexico

IT'S CALLED LAND GRABBING--USA INC CORPORATION IS NOT EVEN A GOVERNMENT PEOPLE- MUCH LESS OURS-THE USA INC IS A 'PRIVATE FOR PROFIT OWNED & CONTROLLED' CORPORATION-

UNDER THE CONSTITUTION THAT WAS ERADICATED IN 1999 WITH THE LAST BANKRUPTCY OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA- THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WAS ONLY ENTITLED TO A 10-MILE SQUARE IN WASHINGTON DC. SOMEONE, PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME HOW THEY WERE ALLOWED TO RAPE AND PILLAGE OUR NATION? THE QUESTION IS RHETORICAL PEOPLE—

THE ANSWER TO THAT QUESTION IS US! WE THE PEOPLE HAVE DROPPED THE BALL ON OUR REPUBLIC AND LET THESE SATANIC-DRIVEN WHORES TAKE IT PIECE BY PIECE. HELL, THEY ARE STILL DOING IT AND WE THE PEOPLE AS USUAL, ARE STILL DOING NOTHING TO STOP THEM! WHAT THE HELL DOES THAT SAY ABOUT US AMERICA?? I’M NOT FEELING TOO PROUD THESE DAYS, I KNOW THAT MUCH! AQND YES! IAM YELLING! IM PISSED!!

https://sawpa.gov/

DARPA AND PENTAGON IS BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS GENOCIDE

Mass Murder: Harvard Professor Reveals Covid Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction! Guilty of Mass Murder: A Harvard professor confirms in an official court affidavit that the Covid vaccines are weapons of mass destruction. He argues that top officials from the FDA, CDC, and Department of Defense, as well as Covid vaccine executives, should be charged with mass murder.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/7YO948Cxa95O/?list=notifications&randomize=false

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hNRPrsrb4WjG

DOD MASS GENOCIDE ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE (AND THE REST OF THE WEST)

*****************************ALL ENEMIES OF WE THE PEOPLE ***************************